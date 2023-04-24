Ran Carthon: Titans have received no trade calls about Derrick Henry

Despite some talk this offseason that the Titans might trade running back Derrick Henry, the team says there have been no such discussions.

Titans General Manager Ran Carthon said today that the Titans have not received a single trade call from any other team about Henry.

Henry is a 29-year-old running back due $10.5 million this season, so it’s not surprising that teams aren’t clamoring to trade for him. Henry has accomplished a lot in his NFL career, but NFL teams recognize that the value of running backs is at an all-time low.

This is the final year of Henry’s contract, so it may be his final year in Tennessee, but from all indications the Titans expect him to play out his contract.