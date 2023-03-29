Ran Carthon: We’re in a good place with Derrick Henry

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ran Carthon: We’re in a good place with Derrick Henry

  
Published March 29, 2023 06:15 AM
nbc_pft_mcvay_230329
March 29, 2023 09:10 AM
Sean McVay believes there is a place in football for pushing the ball carrier, but Mike Florio and Chris Simms lay out the argument why it’s a safety concern that should be addressed proactively.

The Titans parted ways with a number of veteran players this month and there was a report that they were working to move running back Derrick Henry as well, but no trading partner has materialized over the last few weeks.

On Tuesday, Titans General Manager Ran Carthon signaled that the team is planning to move forward with Henry in their backfield. Carthon said that the Titans have not been actively shopping Henry to other clubs and that everyone is on positive terms as they move toward the 2023 season.

“There’s nothing new to report ,” Carthon said, via Turron Davenport of ESPNcom. “There was an erroneous report that came out. I’ve spoken to Todd [France], Derrick’s representative, and we’re in a good place. So, there’s nothing new to report from there. I know Derrick trains like crazy in the location that he trains . . . Derrick is gonna be Derrick. He’s going to take his time away and do what he has to do to make sure that he’s ready to go. So, feel we’re in a good place.”

Henry is heading into the final year of his contract and he’ll turn 30 next January, so he may be nearing the end of his run in Tennessee but Carthon’s comments suggest that a farewell will not be coming in the near future.