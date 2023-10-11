Rashaan Evans to visit Cowboys

The Cowboys are going to be without Leighton Vander Esch for an indeterminate period of time after he injured his neck in last Sunday’s loss to the 49ers, so they are taking a look at a possible veteran addition to the linebacking corps.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Rashaan Evans will visit with the team on Wednesday.

Evans was unsigned throughout the offseason and then signed to the Eagles practice squad last month, but was released a few days later. The 2018 Titans first-round pick spent last season with the Falcons.

Evans had 159 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries while starting every game in Atlanta last season.