Rashee Rice will be a virtual participant in first phase of Chiefs offseason work

Head coach Andy Reid said that wide receiver Rashee Rice will be participating virtually in the first phase of the team’s offseason program.

Reid told reporters that he has spoken to Rice and that the wideout will take part in meetings over Zoom for the time being. Reid added that the team will see how things play out with the criminal charges related to the six-car crash Rice was involved in before making any long-term plans.

“I’m leaving that like we’ve done most of these for the law enforcement part to take place and then we will go from there with that,” Reid said, via PJ Green of Fox 4 in Kansas City.

Rice turned himself in to authorities last week and a police report said he was going 119 miles per hour just before the crash.