Ravens activate Mark Andrews

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has his “bread and butter” back for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs.

That’s how Jackson referred to tight end Mark Andrews earlier this week while saying how much it would mean to have Andrews back in the lineup after missing two months with an ankle injury. Andrews has been practicing the last couple of weeks and the team activated him from injured reserve on Friday.

Andrews caught 45 passes for 544 yards and six touchdowns in nine games before his injury, which illustrates how much Jackson has looked his way in the passing game. Isaiah Likely did well in Andrews’ absence and caught a touchdown pass against the Texans last weekend.

The Chiefs will now have to deal with both of them as well as the rest of the Ravens’ receiving corps in order to advance to the Super Bowl this weekend.