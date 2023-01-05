 Skip navigation
Ravens agree to remain in current stadium for at least 15 more years

  
Published January 5, 2023 04:43 AM
Kenny Pickett comes alive late, and thanks to a TD in the final minute from Najee Harris, the Steelers secure a 16-13 win over AFC North rival Baltimore.

The Ravens started playing at M&T Bank Stadium in 1998. They’ll stay there for at least 15 more years.

The team announced on Wednesday an extension of the lease that will keep the team in its current home for “at least the next 15 seasons.”

It’s part of a broader deal to upgrade the venue, with state funding.

The prior lease ran through 2027. The new deal includes a pair of five-year options.

It was expected that the deal would consist of the Ravens paying no rent, but that they will continue to be responsible for operation costs and maintenance expenses. The Ravens, with limited exceptions, are expected to retain the revenue generated by the games played there.

The Ravens came to Baltimore in 1996 after the franchise (then the Browns) failed to get a deal for a new stadium in Cleveland. The fact that fans of neither the old Browns or the new Browns like to be reminded of this makes it no less true.