 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ravens agree to terms with Laquon Treadwell

  
Published June 5, 2023 12:41 PM
UikSH4Mehjal
June 5, 2023 12:46 PM
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed why Lamar Jackson lands No. 5 on the Top 40 QB Countdown as an elite passer and discuss what his ceiling is with a revamped offense heading into next season.

The Ravens have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Laquon Treadwell on a one-year deal, according to his agent, Michael Portner.

Treadwell visited the 49ers in April and worked out for the Cowboys in March but had remained a free agent.

The Vikings made Treadwell a first-round pick in 2016. He was most recently with the Seahawks briefly in 2022. Treadwell caught six passes for 42 yards for the club, playing 138 offensive snaps and 41 on special teams.

Treadwell’s most productive NFL season was in 2021 when he appeared in 12 games with seven starts for the Jaguars. He caught 33 passes for 434 yards with one touchdown.

Treadwell spent the 2020 season with Atlanta after completing his rookie deal with Minnesota.

In 76 games with 23 starts, Treadwell has caught 110 passes for 1,226 yards with five touchdowns.

He joins a deep room that includes Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, Odell Beckham Jr., Nelson Agholor, James Proche II and Zay Flowers.