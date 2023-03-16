 Skip navigation
Ravens announce two-year deal with Nick Moore

  
Published March 16, 2023 12:58 PM
nbc_bfa_lamarjackson_230315
March 15, 2023 03:41 PM
Justin Tinsley calls the situation between Lamar Jackson and the Ravens "one of the weirdest public relationships we've seen play out in quite some time," and Liv Moods says Jackson "deserves better."

The Ravens have re-signed long snapper Nick Moore to a two-year deal, the team announced Thursday.

Moore drew interest from other teams but chose to stay in Baltimore for its $2.5 million offer, Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports.

Moore has become one of the NFL’s top long snappers during his two seasons. He earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2022.

He went undrafted in 2019 and signed to the Ravens’ practice squad in 2020, becoming the first XFL player signed by the team.

Moore, 30, replaced Morgan Cox as the team’s long snapper in 2021.

In his third career game, Moore was the snapper on Justin Tucker’s NFL-record 66-yard field goal against the Lions.