Ravens announce two-year deal with Nick Moore

The Ravens have re-signed long snapper Nick Moore to a two-year deal, the team announced Thursday.

Moore drew interest from other teams but chose to stay in Baltimore for its $2.5 million offer, Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports.

Moore has become one of the NFL’s top long snappers during his two seasons. He earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2022.

He went undrafted in 2019 and signed to the Ravens’ practice squad in 2020, becoming the first XFL player signed by the team.

Moore, 30, replaced Morgan Cox as the team’s long snapper in 2021.

In his third career game, Moore was the snapper on Justin Tucker’s NFL-record 66-yard field goal against the Lions.