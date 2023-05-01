 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ravens decline fifth-year option on Patrick Queen

  
Published May 1, 2023 08:57 AM
nbc_pft_zayflowers_230428
April 28, 2023 08:40 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline how adding Zay Flowers will give the Ravens offense dimension and could help keep their RBs healthy next season.

The writing was on the wall for Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen when Baltimore drafted a potential replacement on Friday night, and today it’s official: The Ravens will not pick up Queen’s fifth-year option.

That means the 2023 season will the fourth and final year on Queen’s rookie contract, and he’ll hit free agency in March of 2024.

The Ravens drafted linebacker Trenton Simpson in the third round on Friday night, prompting Queen to tweet “Sheesh ,” appearing to recognize what the move signaled for his future in Baltimore.

The Ravens chose Queen with the 28th pick in the 2020 NFL draft, and although he has started all 50 games in his three-year career, they don’t think he’s worth the price of a fifth-year option, and they’re ready to move on.