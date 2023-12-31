Ravens dominate first half, lead 28-13 at halftime

The Dolphins drove right down the field on their first drive, taking a 7-0 lead. It’s been mostly Ravens since.

Baltimore leads 28-13 at halftime.

The Ravens have 313 yards, and Lamar Jackson has a maximum passer rating of 158.3. He has completed 12 of 14 passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns.

His touchdown throws went for 20 yards to Justice Hill, 75 yards to Zay Flowers and 35 yards to Isaiah Likely, who made a one-handed grab. Flowers has two catches for 100 yards and Hill four for 41.

The Dolphins have 269 yards, with De’Von Achane contributing 113. Tyreek Hill has five catches for 70 yards.

Tua Tagovailoa is 14-of-26 for 183 yards with a touchdown and an interception.