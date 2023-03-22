 Skip navigation
Ravens fans chafe over notion that Lamar Jackson’s representative is telling other teams he’s “ready to move on”

  
Published March 22, 2023 07:48 AM
nbc_pft_lamarnflpa_230322
March 22, 2023 08:16 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the idea of representatives not certified by the NFLPA contacting teams for players “representing themselves” and examine what this means for the industry.

Common sense ain’t.

That’s something my high-school principal used to say, and it’s as true now as it was forty years ago.

On Tuesday, we reported that a representative not certified by the NFL Players Association has contacted multiple teams on behalf of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. That was the headline, and the thrust of the report.

The text of the article pointed out that the person is claiming Lamar doesn’t want a fully-guaranteed contract, and that he’s “ready to move on” from the Ravens.

That last part caused some Ravens fans to, well, lose their shit. They accused me of making up the idea that Lamar is ready to move on.

So let’s think about this. If someone has been calling other teams on Lamar’s behalf (and that’s 1000000 percent true, if mathematically possible), what is this person saying? In answering that question, please apply common sense.

Is he saying to other teams, “Lamar is ready to move on from the Ravens”?

Or if he saying, “Hi. You don’t know me. I don’t know you. We haven’t worked together in the past. We likely won’t work together in the future. But I need a favor. Lamar really wants to stay with the Ravens. Would you consider signing him to an offer sheet that the Ravens would then match? What’s in it for you? Well, nothing. So, will you do it?”

The mere fact that someone is contacting other teams is evidence that Lamar is prepared to possibly leave the Ravens. It’s not just commonsensical. It’s obvious.

Or at least it should be.

Again, the calls are being made. If the calls are being made, it shouldn’t be very hard to figure out what’s being said.

Of course, if someone signs Lamar to an offer sheet, there’s a very good chance the Ravens will match it. Which becomes one of the primary reasons for teams to not even bother to try to sign him to an offer sheet.