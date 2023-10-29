Ravens go up 14-7 just before halftime

The Ravens offense ran into some trouble moving the ball after a first quarter touchdown, but their defense helped set them up for a score just before halftime.

Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs sailed a throw to wide receiver Michael Wilson and Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens made a diving interception of the ball. That set the Ravens up in Cardinals territory just after the two minute warning and a pair of Lamar Jackson completions moved the ball inside the 10-yard-line. Running back Gus Edwards took care of things from there and his one-yard touchdown run put the Ravens up 14-7 at the break.

The Ravens also get the ball to start the third quarter, so they have a chance to stake themselves to a big lead before the Cardinals get another chance with the ball.

Jackson is 12-of-18 for 116 yards and a touchdown to tight end Mark Andrews. Dobbs is 8-of-12 for 55 yards and he ran for a one-yard score to put the Cardinals up 7-0 in the first quarter. Emari Demercado has run well for Arizona, but fellow back Damien Williams is questionable to return from a foot injury and there won’t be much chance to stick with the run if the Ravens are able to push their lead to 14 points.