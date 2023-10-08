Ravens hold 10-3 lead over Steelers at halftime

The Ravens have a 10-3 halftime lead over the Steelers, but Baltimore should have more points at the half.

Just before halftime, Baltimore elected to go for it on fourth-and-2 from the Pittsburgh 23, Baltimore elected to go for it instead of send Justin Tucker out for what’s usually an automatic field goal. But quarterback Lamar Jackson’s pass on the right side fell well incomplete for a turnover on downs.

The Ravens also had a couple of drops in the end zone early in the second quarter, leading the club to settle for a 23-yard field goal to cap a 15-play, 64-yard drive that took 7:22 off the clock.

Baltimore pushed its lead to 10-0 at that point, having previously scored on a 14-yard touchdown run by Justice Hill.

The Steelers got their three points off a turnover. In the second quarter, defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi punched the ball out of Hill’s arms after a chunk run. Safety Damontae Kazee recovered the loose ball to give Pittsburgh an extra possession at the team’s 48-yard line.

But Pittsburgh’s offense couldn’t do much with it, settling for a 43-yard field goal by Chris Boswell with 3:16 left in the first half.

The Steelers managed just 88 total yards and six first downs in the first half. Conversely, the Ravens recorded 244 total yards with 15 first downs. The club was 5-of-8 on third down as well.

Pittsburgh will receive the second-half kickoff.