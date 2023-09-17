Ravens hold off Bengals for 27-24 win

The Bengals closed within three points with just over three minutes to play against the Ravens on Sunday, but they wouldn’t get a chance to finish off the comeback.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson ran for 12 yards on a third down to force the Bengals to call their final timeout just before the two-minute warning. Runs by wide receiver Devin Duvernay and running back Gus Edwards got them another first down after the break and the Ravens were able to celebrate a 27-24 road win over a divisional rival.

Jackson ran 12 times for 54 yards and also threw a pair of touchdowns in the second half. He hooked up with tight end Mark Andrews in the third quarter and he delivered the ball to Nelson Agholor for Agholor’s first touchdown as a Raven in the fourth quarter. Jackson was 24-of-33 for 237 yards overall.

Edwards had 62 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries and Justice Hill chipped in with 41 yards on 10 carries, so the Ravens offense had a good day across the board in Cincinnati. The lone negative development was an ankle injury that kept wide receiver Odell Beckham out for the second half.

The Bengals offense was dreadful in the first half — they had 65 yards after the first 30 minutes — and Joe Burrow was intercepted early in the third quarter, but they finally found some direction with a pair of touchdown drives in the final 20 minutes of the game. Wide receiver Tee Higgins had both of the scores and had eight catches for 89 yards overall.

Burrow appeared to be having trouble with the calf he injured in training camp after the second touchdown throw to Higgins. That will be something to watch heading into next Monday’s game against the Rams.

The 2-0 Ravens will be at home to face the Colts next Sunday.