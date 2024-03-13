Ravens re-sign Brent Urban

Defensive end Brent Urban’s second stint with the Ravens will last at least a little while longer.

Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports that Urban has agreed to re-sign with the team. Urban began his NFL career as a Ravens fourth-round pick in 2014, remained with the team until 2018 and then returned in 2022.

Urban played in a every regular season and playoff game for Baltimore last season and he made four starts. He had 22 tackles and three sacks in the regular season and he added three more tackles in the playoffs.

The Ravens have also re-signed defensive tackle Justin Madubuike and they have Michael Pierce, Travis Jones, and Broderick Washington returning on the defensive line as well.