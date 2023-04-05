 Skip navigation
Top News

Ravens see “great opportunity” at receiver in draft

  
Published April 5, 2023
The Ravens didn’t shut the door on drafting a quarterback in the first round during a Wednesday press conference, but the general expectation is that they’ll look at other spots when it comes time to make their opening selection in this year’s draft.

One spot that they could consider is wide receiver. They signed Nelson Agholor as a free agent last month, but there’s still room to upgrade the group and questions about the position group came up during Wednesday’s session.

Head coach John Harbaugh, General Manager Eric DeCosta, and director of player personnel Joe Hortiz weighed on prospects like Jordan Addison, Zay Flowers, and Quentin Johnson. Each player has question marks, but all are expected to go early in the draft and DeCosta indicated the Ravens see several options that could help the team.

“I think the fans will be happy that it’s a strong receiver class ,” DeCosta said, via the team’s website. “We see a multitude of guys that could go in the first couple rounds. It’s a great opportunity for us.”

The Ravens have drafted several receivers in recent years, but they haven’t found the right mix at the position and that has them set to be back in the market again later this month.