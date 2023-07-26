 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Lee Kiefer
Lee Kiefer becomes second U.S. fencer to win three individual world championships medals
Doug Ghim
Matchups in Minnesota: 3M Open Bets
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
86th Tour de Suisse 2023 - Stage 6
Cyclist Filip Maciejuk given a 30-day ban for causing a mass crash at the Tour of Flanders

Top Clips

nbc_simms_rotodraftguide_230726_1920x1080_2249052739545.jpg
Rotoworld fantasy football draft guide out now
nbc_cyc_tdf_femmesstg4ehl_230726.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 4
nbc_golf_btf_s3e20_230725_digital_1920x1080_2249022531687.jpg
Harman deserves flowers for Open Championship win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Lee Kiefer
Lee Kiefer becomes second U.S. fencer to win three individual world championships medals
Doug Ghim
Matchups in Minnesota: 3M Open Bets
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
86th Tour de Suisse 2023 - Stage 6
Cyclist Filip Maciejuk given a 30-day ban for causing a mass crash at the Tour of Flanders

Top Clips

nbc_simms_rotodraftguide_230726_1920x1080_2249052739545.jpg
Rotoworld fantasy football draft guide out now
nbc_cyc_tdf_femmesstg4ehl_230726.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 4
nbc_golf_btf_s3e20_230725_digital_1920x1080_2249022531687.jpg
Harman deserves flowers for Open Championship win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ravens sign Arthur Maulet

  
Published July 26, 2023 01:10 PM

The Ravens added a former Steeler to their roster on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have signed cornerback Arthur Maulet. The team did not disclose any terms of the deal.

Maulet played in 33 regular season games and made eight starts for the Steelers over the last two seasons. He had 106 tackles, two sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble in those contests. He also had one tackle in his lone postseason appearance with the team.

Maulet played in 35 games for the Jets, Colts, and Saints before joining the Steelers.

The Ravens also have Marlon Humphrey, Rock Ya-Sin, Brandon Stephens, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Kyu Blu Kelly, Daryl Worley, Trayvon Mullen, Kevon Seymour, and Damarion Williams at corner.