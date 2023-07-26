Ravens sign Arthur Maulet

The Ravens added a former Steeler to their roster on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have signed cornerback Arthur Maulet. The team did not disclose any terms of the deal.

Maulet played in 33 regular season games and made eight starts for the Steelers over the last two seasons. He had 106 tackles, two sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble in those contests. He also had one tackle in his lone postseason appearance with the team.

Maulet played in 35 games for the Jets, Colts, and Saints before joining the Steelers.

The Ravens also have Marlon Humphrey, Rock Ya-Sin, Brandon Stephens, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Kyu Blu Kelly, Daryl Worley, Trayvon Mullen, Kevon Seymour, and Damarion Williams at corner.