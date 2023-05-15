 Skip navigation
Ravens sign Sam Mustipher

  
Published May 15, 2023 12:18 PM

Center Sam Mustipher is returning home.

The Owings Mills native, who grew up near the Under Armour Performance Center, signed with the Ravens on Monday. The team announced the transaction.

Mustipher recently worked out for the Ravens.

The Ravens lost backup center Trystan Colon, who signed with the Jets as a free agent. Patrick Mekari can play all five positions, but Mustipher adds to the depth behind starting center Tyler Linderbaum.

Mustipher started 16 games at center for the Bears last season and started 40 games for Chicago the past three seasons.

The Bears declined to extend a restricted free agent tender to Mustipher in March.