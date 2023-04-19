Ravens sign Tarik Black

The Ravens may be in the market for a wide receiver in next week’s draft, but that didn’t stop them from adding one to the roster on Wednesday.

The team announced the signing of Tarik Black to their 90-man offseason roster. No terms of the deal were part of the announcement.

Black spent time on the Baltimore practice squad at the end of the 2022 season. He appeared in one game for the Jets in 2021 and caught one pass for 10 yards in that appearance.

With Black in the fold, the Ravens now have Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor, Devin Duvernay, James Proche, Tylan Wallace, Shemar Bridges, Mike Thomas, and Andy Isabella at wideout.