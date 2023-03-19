Ravens to re-sign Del’Shawn Phillips

Linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips wasn’t tendered as a restricted free agent, but he will be back with the Ravens.

Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports that Phillips has agreed to a new deal with the AFC North team. It’s a one-year deal and presumably will cost the Ravens less than the $2.627 million tender they passed up.

Phillips played 16 regular season games and their playoff loss to the Bengals last season. All but one of his snaps came on special teams and Phillips ended the season with six tackles.

The Ravens claimed Phillips off of waivers from the Jets last August. He spent the 2021 season in Jersey and had 31 tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery in 17 games.