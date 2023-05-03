Ravens will hold press conference with Lamar Jackson on Thursday
Published May 3, 2023 03:09 PM
nbc_pft_pftpmdecostaintv_230503
Ravens G.M. Eric DeCosta joins Mike Florio to discuss the challenges of negotiating with a player who is his own agent, how Lamar Jackson represented himself, ways other QB deals influenced him and more.
The agreement was reached last Thursday. It becomes official this Thursday.
The Ravens have announced that a press conference will be held on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET. Present will be quarterback Lamar Jackson, G.M. Eric DeCosta, and coach John Harbaugh.
It’s a five-year, $260 million deal. The full details have yet to be released, because (as of Tuesday) the Ravens had not yet filed the contract with the league. Presumably, Jackson will be signing it -- and the team will be submitting it -- on Thursday.
During a Wednesday interview with #PFTPM, DeCosta answered plenty of questions about the Jackson negotiations and the contract. The video is attached.