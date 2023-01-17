 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Ray Horton becomes head coach of USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers

  
Published January 17, 2023 07:45 AM
nbc_pft_flores_230117
January 17, 2023 09:05 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess Brian Flores’ possible fit in Arizona as head coach and examine how he might have the right coaching style to get the most out of Kyler Murray.

Soon, all three plaintiffs in the Brian Flores lawsuit could be head coaches again.

Flores may be the next Cardinals coach . Steve Wilks could become the non-interim coach of the Panthers. And Ray Horton is now the head coach of the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers.

The spring league announced on Tuesday that Horton will replace Kirby Wilson as the head coach of the team.

“We are thrilled Ray Horton is joining the USFL family as the new Pittsburgh Maulers Head Coach,” USFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Darryl Johnston said in a release. “He helped the Steelers win two Super Bowls as an assistant coach, so Pittsburgh football fans know him. He also won a Super Bowl as a player and my teammate on the 1992 Dallas Cowboys. Ray is a great leader and an even better person, and I’m excited to be teammates with him once again.”

Horton’s son, Jarren, was already the team’s defensive coordinator. Wilson coached the team in 2021. He recently resigned.

Horton sued the Titans for giving him a sham interview. Comments from former Titans coach Mike Mularkey seemed to support Horton’s claim .

The Flores lawsuit is pending, with the presiding judge still considering whether the case will proceed in open court or be referred to the NFL’s in-house arbitration process.