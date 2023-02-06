 Skip navigation
Ray Lewis says he and Roquan Smith plan to watch film together this offseason

  
Published February 6, 2023 01:51 AM
Ray Lewis took the middle linebacker position to new heights during his time with the Ravens, and now he wants to help Roquan Smith follow in his footsteps.

Lewis said at the Pro Bowl that he and Smith will be working together this offseason, and Lewis thinks he has some tricks of the trade that he can pass on to Smith.

“Roquan, if he takes his game and takes just one more step up, I just think he can be freaking phenomenal,” Lewis said. “Now when I’m watching him I’m saying, How can I help him get better? That’s why I think this offseason we’re really going to sit down and go through film, so I can teach him those little things.”

Lewis said the leadership he brought to the Super Bowl-winning Ravens defense in 2000 is something he hopes Smith can take on.

“That takes a leader to take ownership of it, so that when you step on the field you don’t need a coach. You guys become the coach. That’s what Roquan has the ability to do,” Lewis said.

It’s not realistic to think anyone is going to play at the level of Ray Lewis in his prime, but Lewis thinks Smith can be an elite middle linebacker in Baltimore.