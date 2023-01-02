 Skip navigation
Recovering from 2-6 starts has become old hat for the Steelers

  
Published January 2, 2023 01:44 AM
Never give up on the Steelers.

That’s something I’ve learned in more than a half of a century of living in and within 100 miles of Pittsburgh. It’s also something the Steelers have proven on three specific occasions in the past 16 years.

As noted by Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, the Steelers have now rebounded from 2-6 to 8-8 in 2006, 2013, and 2022 .

The first 6-2 finish to land at 8-8 happened in Bill Cowher’s last year with the team. They did it in 2013, and they’ve done it again in 2022.

This year, unlike the prior two, there’s one more game. And there’s a not-implausible chance to get to the playoffs. If the Steelers beat the Browns, if the Jets beat the Dolphins, and if the Bills beat the Patriots, the Steelers become a very dangerous, no-effs-given opponent for the No. 2 seed in the AFC, whether it be the Chiefs, Bills, or Bengals.

The turnaround this year has been dramatic, and convincing. After an upset of the Bengals in Cincinnati to start the season, the Steelers lost four in a row. The six losses in the first eight games included a 38-3 blowout in Buffalo and a 35-13 thumping in Philadelphia.

Since then, they’ve lost only twice -- both at home, by one score against division rivals. And they will now be making AFC contenders almost as nervous as the NFC elite are feeling about the prospect of Aaron Rodgers and the Packers punching a playoff ticket.

In a year featuring plenty of great coaching performances, a 9-8 season and a skin-of-the-teeth playoff berth likely won’t be enough to get Mike Tomlin many coach of the year votes. But he’s arguably the only coach in the league who could pull off something like this.

Remember that the next time the Steelers have a slow start. And the next. And the next.