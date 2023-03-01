 Skip navigation
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  Brad Thomas
    ,
  Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men's 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Reggie Wayne will remain Colts wide receivers coach

  
Published March 1, 2023 09:49 AM
nbc_bfa_jonesoctohc_230228
February 28, 2023 04:00 PM
NFL writer Mike Jones joins Brother From Another and reacts to Brian Johnson being promoted to Eagles offensive coordinator, setting him up well to be a head coach eventually.

The change in head coaches in Indianapolis won’t lead to Reggie Wayne leaving his post.

Wayne announced that he will return to the Colts as their wide receivers coach for the 2023 season on Tuesday night and head coach Shane Steichen confirmed it on Wednesday. Wayne was hired to former head coach Frank Reich’s staff in 2022 and he’ll do the same job in Steichen’s first season running the team.

The Colts have made changes elsewhere on the offensive staff. Offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, quarterbacks coach Cam Turner, and tight ends coach Tom Manning are among the new faces in Indianapolis.

Before turning to coaching, Wayne played 14 seasons at wideout for the Colts. He is second in Colts history behind his longtime teammate Marvin Harrison in all major receiving categories.