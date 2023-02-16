Report: 49ers hire Klint Kubiak for a top role on the offensive staff

The 49ers are hiring Klint Kubiak for a “top role” on their offensive staff, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. He replaces Bobby Slowik, who left with DeMeco Ryans for Houston to become offensive coordinator.

Slowik served as the 49ers’ offensive passing game coordinator last season.

The Texans wanted Kubiak as their run game coordinator, but he opted to join his brother in San Francisco. Klay Kubiak was the team’s assistant quarterbacks coach last season.

Klint Kubiak served as the Broncos’ passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2022.

He has nine seasons of NFL coaching experience, five seasons in two stints with the Vikings and four in two stints with the Broncos.

Kubiak was offensive coordinator of the Vikings in 2021.