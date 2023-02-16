 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: 49ers hire Klint Kubiak for a top role on the offensive staff

  
Published February 16, 2023 01:10 PM
nbc_hhmb_deebointv_230209
February 9, 2023 11:15 AM
Matthew Berry and Jay Croucher get a chance to sit down with San Francisco 49ers' star WR Deebo Samuel and discuss fantasy football, Kyle Shanahan's offense, the team's future and more.

The 49ers are hiring Klint Kubiak for a “top role” on their offensive staff, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. He replaces Bobby Slowik, who left with DeMeco Ryans for Houston to become offensive coordinator.

Slowik served as the 49ers’ offensive passing game coordinator last season.

The Texans wanted Kubiak as their run game coordinator, but he opted to join his brother in San Francisco. Klay Kubiak was the team’s assistant quarterbacks coach last season.

Klint Kubiak served as the Broncos’ passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2022.

He has nine seasons of NFL coaching experience, five seasons in two stints with the Vikings and four in two stints with the Broncos.

Kubiak was offensive coordinator of the Vikings in 2021.