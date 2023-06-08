Report: Baron Browning recently underwent knee surgery

Broncos outside linebacker Baron Browning recently underwent arthroscopic knee surgery to repair a partially torn meniscus, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

Browning, 24, is expected to return at some point during training camp.

He has not participated in the organized team activities open to the media.

Browning had spent the offseason working with private trainer Frank Matrisciano, nicknamed “Hell’s Trainer,” in San Francisco. So, the knee injury is a setback in Browning’s offseason work designed to get stronger in his core and legs.

He totaled five sacks in 14 games last season.

The Broncos agreed to terms with edge rusher Frank Clark earlier Thursday.