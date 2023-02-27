 Skip navigation
Report: Bears “leaning toward” trading first overall pick

  
Published February 27, 2023 02:08 AM
February 9, 2023 05:42 PM
Peter King and Myles Simmons look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft and predict which quarterback-needy team might trade up for the No. 1 overall pick with the Chicago Bears.

The first overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft may be on the move.

The Bears secured that selection by finishing the 2022 season with the league’s worst record and it didn’t take long before speculation that they could move the pick began to crop up. With Justin Fields already on the roster and plenty of other holes to fill on the roster, a trade with a quarterback-needy team was seen as a strong possibility.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Bears have heard from multiple teams and that they are “leaning toward” trading the pick rather than using it for themselves.

The Texans currently have the second pick and they’re widely believed to be taking a quarterback. Securing the quarterback of their choice could be appealing enough for them to be one of the teams bidding for a trade, but the particulars of who is in pursuit of the Bears pick remain to be seen as the Scouting Combine gets underway in Indianapolis.