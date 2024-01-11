Report: Bears request interview with Shane Waldron for OC opening

The Bears didn’t wait long after the Seahawks parted ways with Pete Carroll before requesting permission to talk to one of their assistants.

Chicago has requested an interview with Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron for their offensive coordinator job, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Seattle’s coaching staff was told they were free to look elsewhere for jobs, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

The Bears are seeking to replace Luke Getsy, who they fired this week. The new hire will become Chicago’s 13th offensive coordinator in 26 seasons and third in four seasons.

Waldron took over as the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator in 2021 after four seasons with the Rams, including three as the team’s pass game coordinator. He worked for New England and Washington early in his coaching career, which began in the college ranks in 2005.

The Bears could keep Justin Fields as their quarterback next season or they could draft a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick.