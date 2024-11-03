Report: Bengals to address why Jermaine Burton is a healthy scratch after game

The Bengals had a surprise addition to their inactive list on Sunday.

Rookie wide receiver Jermaine Burton is not in the lineup against the Raiders and Paul Dehner of TheAthletic.com reports that the reason for his scratch is expected to be addressed by the team after the game.

Burton, who was a third-round pick, has not played much this season, but he saw a season-high 24 snaps last week with Tee Higgins out of action. Higgins and Charlie Jones are both out on Sunday. Quarterback Joe Burrow said this week that he thought the rookie had earned more playing time, so Burton, who has two catches for 88 yards, seemed likely to remain in the team’s offensive plans.

Those plans have changed and Ja’Marr Chase, Andrei Iosivas, Trenton Irwin, and Kendric Pryor are the wideouts for Cincinnati on Sunday.