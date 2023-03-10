Report: Bengals won’t tender RFA Mitchell Wilcox

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Bengals won’t tender RFA Mitchell Wilcox

  
Published March 10, 2023 06:54 AM
nbc_pft_draftv2_230309
March 9, 2023 09:13 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons make their picks for which players are considered faces of the NFL, from Patrick Mahomes to Joe Burrow and more.

The Bengals are going to let one of their young tight ends hit the open market.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Cincinnati will not tender pending restricted free agent Mitchell Wilcox.

Wilcox has been with the Bengals since signing with the club as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He appeared in 15 games with one start in 2021, mainly playing special teams.

In 2022, he increased his offensive playing time and was on the field for 45 percent of the unit’s snaps. He caught just 17 passes for 139 yards with one touchdown.

Wilcox also played 56 percent of Cincinnati’s special teams snaps in 2022.