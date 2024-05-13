Report: Bills hire John Parry as officiating liaison

Former NFL official John Parry is leaving ESPN, and now his new job is known.

The former NFL rules analyst for “Monday Night Football” is joining the Bills as an officiating liaison, Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post reports.

Parry previously confirmed to Football Zebras he was leaving the network for a job with a team, but he did not reveal the team.

He said he will assist the coaching staff on replay decisions and rules interpretations.

It could set a trend, with other teams seeking to employ a former NFL official to help.

The networks began employing rules analysts in 2010 when Fox hired Mike Pereira in 2010. Fox also has Dean Blandino, while Terry McAulay works for NBC and Amazon and CBS employs Gene Steratore.

It is unknown who will replace Parry at ESPN.

Parry was an official in the NFL from 2000-18 and was the referee in two Super Bowls.