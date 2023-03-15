 Skip navigation
Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Bills to tender Dane Jackson as restricted free agent

  
Published March 15, 2023 02:46 AM
nbc_pft_edmundsFA_20230314
March 14, 2023 08:01 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the Bills' initial moves in free agency, which include reportedly losing Tremaine Edmunds and gaining Connor McGovern.

The Bills reached a deal to re-sign Cam Lewis and they’re reportedly set to move to hold onto another one of their cornerbacks.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Bills are set to tender Dane Jackson a contract as a restricted free agent. Fowler reports that Jackson is likely to receive the lowest tender.

That tender comes with a salary of $2.627 million. Jackson entered the league as a 2020 seventh-round pick and the Bills would be due a pick in the same round as compensation if a team signs him away.

Jackson started 14 games last season and finished with 57 tackles, two interceptions, and a forced fumble. He added four tackles in two postseason appearances.