Report: Bills to tender Dane Jackson as restricted free agent

The Bills reached a deal to re-sign Cam Lewis and they’re reportedly set to move to hold onto another one of their cornerbacks.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Bills are set to tender Dane Jackson a contract as a restricted free agent. Fowler reports that Jackson is likely to receive the lowest tender.

That tender comes with a salary of $2.627 million. Jackson entered the league as a 2020 seventh-round pick and the Bills would be due a pick in the same round as compensation if a team signs him away.

Jackson started 14 games last season and finished with 57 tackles, two interceptions, and a forced fumble. He added four tackles in two postseason appearances.