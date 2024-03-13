Report: Brock Bowers, Amarius Mims will not participate at Georgia’s Pro Day

When NFL talent evaluators arrive at Georgia’s Pro Day on Wednesday, two notable players won’t be working out.

Per Jordan Reid of ESPN, tight end Brock Bowers and offensive tackle Amarius Mims will not participate. Both Bowers and Mims are dealing with a hamstring issue.

But, Reid reports Bowers and Mims will each have a separate workout for NFL teams on April 10.

Bowers and Mims are both widely expected to be first-round picks in the upcoming draft. Mims suffered his hamstring injury during the scouting combine while running the 40-yard dash.

Bowers was a dominant force at tight end since entering the program in 2021. He missed a few weeks in 2023 due to a high ankle sprain but finished the season with 56 receptions for 714 yards with six touchdowns in 10 games. He had 175 receptions for 2,538 yards with 26 TDs in his three seasons, while also taking 19 carries for 193 yards with five touchdowns.