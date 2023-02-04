 Skip navigation
Report: Broncos have not given Vikings permission to interview Ejiro Evero

  
Published February 4, 2023 04:19 AM
The Vikings want to interview Ejiro Evero for their defensive coordinator opening, but the Broncos are reportedly keeping that from happening at the moment.

Evero is still under contract after serving as the Broncos’ defensive coordinator in 2022 and Albert Breer of SI.com reports that they have not granted him permission to interview for the lateral move. Evero has spoken with new Broncos head coach Sean Payton about staying in Denver, but he’s not the only choice for that job as the Broncos have been lining up other candidates as well.

While the Broncos have not permitted Evero to interview for coordinator jobs, he has interviewed for head coaching openings and remains in the mix with the Colts and Cardinals.

With Payton officially on board in Denver, there should be some clarity on his staff in the near future and that should also provide clarity on where Evero will be coaching in 2023.