Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Broncos interview David Shaw

  
Published January 11, 2023 05:51 PM
nbc_pk_hcvacancies_230110
January 10, 2023 02:53 PM
Peter King and Myles Simmons run through the current head coaching vacancies across the NFL, and decide which jobs are the most attractive for potential suitors.

Former NFL head coach Jim Caldwell wasn’t the only candidate the Broncos interviewed Wednesday. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Broncos also talked to former Stanford head coach David Shaw.

Shaw, 50, resigned from his alma mater Nov. 27 after 12 seasons at the helm.

He said at the time that he was “not burnt out” but had no desire to coach another team at this point.

Shaw went 96-54 in his career, but the Cardinal had back-to-back 3-9 seasons and a 14-28 stretch since the start of 2019.

He previously spent nine seasons as an assistant coach in the NFL. He was a quality control coach for the Eagles in 1997 and held the same position with the Raiders from 1998-2000 before earning a promotion to quarterbacks coach for the Raiders in 2001.

Shaw coached the quarterbacks and receivers for the Ravens from 2002-04 before coaching only the team’s receivers in 2005.

In 2006, Shaw returned to the college game, where he has remained since.