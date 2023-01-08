 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Broncos plan to interview Jim Harbaugh this week

  
Published January 8, 2023 03:28 AM
nbc_pft_panthersharb_230104
January 4, 2023 08:25 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine what Jim Harbaugh could be capable of if he returns to the NFL, given the Panthers and Broncos reportedly have reached out to him about their head coach vacancies.

The first day of 2023 featured a PFT report that the Broncos had been in contact with Jim Harbaugh about their head coaching vacancy and things are reportedly set to take another step this week.

NFL Media reports that the Broncos plan to interview Harbaugh early in the week. The Broncos end their season with interim head coach Jerry Rosburg leading the team against the Chargers on Sunday.

Harbaugh issued a statement this week saying that he expects to remain at Michigan for the 2023 season, but included the caveat that “no one knows what the future holds .” Harbaugh took the 49ers to a Super Bowl during his previous stint in the NFL, but lost to his brother’s Ravens and he has spent the last eight seasons coaching his alma mater.

Before coaching the 49ers, Harbaugh coached Stanford. Broncos owner Greg Penner attended the school and former Secretary of State Condolezza Rice, who is also part of the ownership group, also has ties to the school.

The Panthers have also had conversations with Harbaugh and the Colts are seen as another potential suitor given Harbaugh’s ties to the team from his playing days.