NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Report: Broncos request interview with Brian Flores for defensive coordinator

  
Published February 3, 2023 05:16 AM
February 3, 2023 08:57 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King assess what to make of how the Broncos handled their head coach search and why Sean Payton will be able to keep Russell Wilson’s attitude in check.

While new head coach Sean Payton may retain Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, he’d also like to speak with an external candidate for the job.

Denver has requested an interview with Steelers senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach Brian Flores, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Flores spent the 2022 season with Pittsburgh after he was fired by the Dolphins as their head coach.

The Broncos were named in Flores’ 2022 lawsuit, in which he alleged that then-General Manager John Elway and then-president Joe Ellis put him through a sham interview before ultimately hiring Vic Fangio as head coach. The Broncos called the allegations “blatantly false .” Ellis is no longer with the organization and Elway only serves as a consultant.

Also interestingly, the Dolphins were planning on pursuing Payton to replace Flores last offseason before Flores’ lawsuit.

Flores has interviewed for a few positions this offseason and may still be a candidate for the Cardinals head coaching vacancy.