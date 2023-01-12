Report: Broncos schedule interviews with Sean Payton, Raheem Morris for Tuesday in LA

The Broncos have the first interview with Sean Payton.

They will meet in-person with Payton on Tuesday morning in Los Angeles, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Per NFL rules, Tuesday is the first day Payton can meet face-to-face with teams.

The Broncos will meet with Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris later that afternoon in Los Angeles, per Schefter.

Payton is the big fish in this coaching cycle, and of the five openings, three teams want to talk to him. The Texans and Cardinals also have requested permission from the Saints to interview Payton.

Payton, 59, went 152-89 in the regular season and 9-8 in the postseason with a Super Bowl title in 15 seasons in New Orleans. He stepped away from coaching this season and worked for Fox but looks ready to return to coaching.

The Broncos already talked to Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and former Stanford football coach David Shaw. Harbaugh had a virtual meeting Monday, and the Broncos met with Shaw on Wednesday.