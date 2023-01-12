 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Broncos schedule interviews with Sean Payton, Raheem Morris for Tuesday in LA

  
Published January 12, 2023 10:26 AM
nbc_pft_seanpayton_230112
January 12, 2023 08:26 AM
Mike Florio and Charean Williams analyze where Sean Payton is likely to land, given the Cardinals, Texans and Broncos have permission to formally interview him beginning January 17.

The Broncos have the first interview with Sean Payton.

They will meet in-person with Payton on Tuesday morning in Los Angeles, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Per NFL rules, Tuesday is the first day Payton can meet face-to-face with teams.

The Broncos will meet with Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris later that afternoon in Los Angeles, per Schefter.

Payton is the big fish in this coaching cycle, and of the five openings, three teams want to talk to him. The Texans and Cardinals also have requested permission from the Saints to interview Payton.

Payton, 59, went 152-89 in the regular season and 9-8 in the postseason with a Super Bowl title in 15 seasons in New Orleans. He stepped away from coaching this season and worked for Fox but looks ready to return to coaching.

The Broncos already talked to Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and former Stanford football coach David Shaw. Harbaugh had a virtual meeting Monday, and the Broncos met with Shaw on Wednesday.