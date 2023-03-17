 Skip navigation
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men's 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Broncos unlikely to trade Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton

  
Published March 17, 2023 02:39 AM
nbc_csu_denatlmoves_20230315
March 15, 2023 12:51 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss why the Denver Broncos have been one of the best teams in free agency in terms of filling positions of need, including adding Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey.

There’s been chatter this week about the Broncos considering a trade involving one of their wide receivers, but no deal has materialized and it doesn’t look like anything is imminent either.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the Broncos have received calls about dealing Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton and that some of the offers they’ve heard have been “aggressive” bids to deal for the wideouts. The team has not shown interest in accepting any of those offers, however, and Klis adds that the team believes both wideouts could thrive under new head coach Sean Payton.

Jeudy set personal bests with 67 catches, 972 receiving yards and six touchdowns last season while Sutton had 64 catches for 829 yards and two touchdowns.

If Payton can get the team’s offense in gear, those numbers could be the floor for what the wideouts are able to do in Denver in 2023.