Report: Broncos want at least a first-round pick for Jerry Jeudy trade

As the Broncos look to re-tool for their first year under head coach Sean Payton, one of their key receivers might be on the way out.

Reports emerged earlier in the week that Denver had been discussing trading Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and K.J. Hamler. Now a new detail has emerged for what the club would like in return.

According to Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com, the Broncos are seeking at least a first-round pick for Jeudy.

A first-round pick himself in 2020, Jeudy has not quite produced at a top-receiver level. He recorded 52 catches for 856 yards with three touchdowns as a rookie. He dealt with injury issues in 2021, finishing the season with 38 receptions for 467 yards and no TDs.

Even with Denver’s myriad offensive issues in 2022, Jeudy led the team with 67 receptions, 972 yards, and six touchdowns in 15 games.

If a team acquires Jeudy, that club can choose whether or not to exercise Jeudy’s fifth-year option for 2024.

Howe also reports that the Patriots are one of the teams that has called about Jeudy.