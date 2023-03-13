 Skip navigation
Report: Browns bring back Ethan Pocic on a three-year deal

  
Published March 13, 2023 11:49 AM
nbc_pft_draft_230313
March 13, 2023 09:17 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal who they believe could make the biggest splash as the dominos begin to fall with free agency, from Javon Hargrave to Orlando Brown and more.

The Browns have agreed to terms on a three-year deal to bring back center Ethan Pocic, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports.

The team signed Pocic to a one-year deal last offseason after cutting JC Tretter.

He injured his knee on the second offensive snap against the Bills on Nov. 20 and missed four games on injured reserve before returning to finish the season.

Pocic, a second-round pick by Seattle in 2017, played 57 career games with 40 starts for the Seahawks. He has played both center and guard in his career.

He ranks 66th on PFT’s list of top 100 free agents .