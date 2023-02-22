 Skip navigation
Report: Browns interview Leon Washington, Bubba Ventrone for special teams coordinator job

  
Published February 22, 2023 03:21 PM
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230222
February 22, 2023 03:15 PM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons open up the PFT PM mailbag to answer some questions, including whether the astronomical price of resigning a franchise QB could sway teams toward addressing the position in the draft.

The Browns have a new candidate for their special teams coordinator job.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports the team has interviewed Jets special teams assistant Leon Washington for the opening to replace Mike Priefer, who held the job since 2019 before being fired earlier this month.

The Browns also have conducted interviews with Colts special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone and Giants assistant coach Anthony Blevins.

Washington has served on the Jets’ staff the past two seasons, assisting with the special teams. He was with the team for four years as a player (2006-09).

Ventrone became the Colts’ special teams coordinator in 2018 after three seasons as assistant special teams coach of the Patriots.

Indianapolis averaged a league-best 27.8 yards per return on kickoffs and 8.5 yards per return on punts this past season. The Colts’ opponents averaged only 23 yards on kickoff returns last season and 7.4 yards on punt returns.