Report: Bryce Young is optimistic about Dave Canales, likes track record with QBs

After the Panthers traded up to select him at No. 1 overall, quarterback Bryce Young had a rough rookie season.

Carolina won just two games and finished with the league’s worst offense. The team was to 10 points or fewer in seven games and did not score a point in its final two contests.

In 16 games, Young completed 59.8 percent of his passes for 2,877 yards with 11 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and six lost fumbles. He was also sacked 62 times — only Washington’s Sam Howell was sacked more times in 2023.

But with the team hiring Dave Canales as head coach, things for Young and Carolina should be looking up.

Per Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, Young is optimistic about Canales, as the top pick likes that the coach is young and has a strong track record with QBs.

Person also reports that the Panthers kept in touch with Young’s representation throughout the coaching search.

Canales was Seattle’s quarterbacks coach in 2022 when Geno Smith revived his career as the Seahawks’ starter. Then he called plays for Baker Mayfield in 2023, helping the 2018 No. 1 overall pick set career highs in passing yards and touchdowns.

Time will tell if Young and Canales will form a successful partnership. But if nothing else, there are some good vibes between the two as Canales begins his tenure.