Report: Buccaneers have “zero intention” of trading Devin White

Buccaneers linebacker Devin White asked to be traded . The Bucs do not plan to honor that request.

The Buccaneers have “zero intention ” of trading White, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Of course, teams have traded players after claiming they had no intention of doing so. Last year the Seahawks agreed to trade Russell Wilson just days after Pete Carroll said the Seahawks had “no intention ” to trade him.

White is heading into the fifth-year option season of his rookie contract, which means he has a guaranteed salary of $11.706 million this season and then becomes an unrestricted free agent in 11 months. Any trade of White would likely involve his new team also agreeing to sign him to a new contract.