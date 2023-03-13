 Skip navigation
Report: Bucs exploring Shaq Mason trade possibilities

  
Published March 13, 2023 08:37 AM
March 10, 2023 08:37 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King map out what to keep an eye on for free agency this year, including which players could land big deals, the teams that’ll be most aggressive and more.

The Buccaneers are parting ways with a number of veteran players already this offseason and right guard Shaq Mason may be joining that list.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the team is exploring possible trades involving Mason ahead of the start of the new league year. Mason is due to make $7.5 million in the final year of his contract and he has a cap number of over $9.5 million.

The Patriots traded Mason to the Bucs last March and he started every game during his first season in Tampa. Mason spent the previous seven seasons as a starter in New England.

Running back Leonard Fournette, left tackle Donovan Smith, and tight end Cameron Brate are also out or on their way out as the Bucs work to get under the cap.