 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Bucs plan to interview Keenan McCardell

  
Published January 24, 2023 02:43 PM
nbc_pft_bradytackle_230124
January 24, 2023 08:10 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze why Tom Brady shouldn’t be let off the hook just because he didn’t make contact when he attempted to trip Malik Hooker.

The Buccaneers will interview Vikings receivers coach Keenan McCardell for their offensive coordinator position, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The team has scheduled an interview with Jaguars passing game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter for Thursday and have asked for permission to interview Broncos passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak.

Tampa Bay requested an interview with Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton, but he declined. Hamilton has two years remaining on his contract, and his son is a highly rated high school quarterback in Houston.

The Bucs fired Byron Leftwich on Thursday after they averaged only 18.4 points per game in 2022 and lost in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

As a player, McCardell spent two of his 17 NFL seasons in Tampa, and he caught two touchdowns in the team’s Super Bowl XXXVII victory over the Raiders.

McCardell, 53, began his coaching career in 2010 with Washington and has coached receivers at the University of Maryland (2014-15) and for the Jaguars (2017-20) and the Vikings (2021-22).