Report: Bucs plan to interview Todd Monken next week

  
Published January 27, 2023 01:22 PM
nbc_pft_ocopenings_230125
January 25, 2023 08:20 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect every offensive coordinator opening in the NFL, including the situations surrounding the Bucs, Ravens, Chargers, Titans, Jets and Commanders.

The Buccaneers plan to interview University of Georgia assistant coach Todd Monken next week for their open offensive coordinator position, Jeanna Laine of ESPN reports.

Monken currently is the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at UGA, a job he has held since 2020.

He was offensive coordinator for the Bucs from 2016-18 before serving as the Browns’ offensive coordinator in 2019.

Monken’s other experience is in the college ranks.

The Bucs fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Jan. 19, one of nine vacancies they have to fill on their coaching staff for 2023.

They have interviewed Jaguars passing game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell and Broncos passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak for the offensive coordinator opening. The Bucs have requested an interview with Giants quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney.