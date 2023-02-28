 Skip navigation
Report: Bucs to release Leonard Fournette

  
Published February 28, 2023 09:43 AM
February 17, 2023 08:48 AM
Dave Canales will take over as offensive coordinator for the Bucs after serving on Peter Carroll's staff as QB coach in Seattle, and he'll have his hands full from the jump given the lack of QBs on Tampa Bay's roster.

Running back Leonard Fournette has reportedly reached the end of the road in Tampa.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Buccaneers plan to release Fournette once the new league year starts on March 15. Fournette has $2 million of his 2023 salary guaranteed, so the team will wait until then in order to have it hit the 2023 cap rather than the current one.

Assuming Fournette’s departure is not designated as a post-June 1 cut, the Bucs will save over $3.47 million in cap space while incurring $5 million in dead money.

Fournette ran 189 times for 668 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games with the Bucs last season. He’s spent the last three years in Tampa and scored four touchdowns in the postseason during the team’s run to the Super Bowl LV title.