Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women's Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays' Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: 'Surreal' to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Report: Bucs will conduct second interview with Thomas Brown on Wednesday

  
Published February 14, 2023 06:15 PM
February 14, 2023 05:01 PM
Mike Jones joins Brother From Another to offer his reaction to Eric Bieniemy getting passed over for a head coaching position yet again.

The Bucs will conduct a second interview with Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown on Tuesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Brown had his initial interview with the team last week.

The Bucs have interviewed 10 candidates for the job to replace Bryon Leftwich, with whom they parted ways Jan. 19.

Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales had his second interview with the team Tuesday.

Brown spent two seasons as the Rams’ running backs coach before moving to work with the tight ends in 2022. Brown moved back to running backs when Ra’Shaad Samples left for Arizona State, and the Rams recently hired a new tight ends coach in Nick Caley.

Brown has coordinator experience from his time at the University of Miami and also interviewed for the Texans head coaching job.